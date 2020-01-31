Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia shooter a 'juvenile', his CBSE marksheet 'absolutely genuine', says school manager

Manager of the school in Jewar, where the accused of Jamia firing is a student, on Friday said that the latter is a juvenile and his Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) mark sheet is "absolutely genuine".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:31 IST
Jamia shooter a 'juvenile', his CBSE marksheet 'absolutely genuine', says school manager
Narendra Sharma, manager of school in Jewar, speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Manager of the school in Jewar, where the accused of Jamia firing is a student, on Friday said that the latter is a juvenile and his Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) mark sheet is "absolutely genuine". "The mark-sheet is absolutely genuine, he passed the CBSE exam in 2018. His date of birth -- April 2002 -- is correct. He is a juvenile," Narendra Sharma, Manager of the school, told ANI.

The Manager said that the accused was admitted to the school in 2013. "The school administration is shocked to know about the crime he has committed. It was absolutely wrong," Sharma said.

The Manager said that the school remained closed on January 29 due to Basant Panchami and on January 30 they saw their student on television screen brandishing a gun at protestors near Jamia. Calling the incident a 'critical issue', he said the administration has to take steps to prevent such untoward incidents as one does not know how many students have such rage in their mind at present scenario in the country.

"One has no idea how many students are there who have such rage in their mind. The system needs to think about that," Sharma said. Delhi Police Crime Branch will produce the Jamia area firing accused before the Juvenile Justice Board later today.

He had on Friday brandished a gun in the presence of heavy police force deployment and fired towards the marching students on Thursday. One of the students sustained injuries on his left hand during the firing. After the incident, the police said the DCP South-East also reached the hospital in no time to ensure that proper medical treatment was extended to the injured, who has been identified as Shadaab Farooq, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The Delhi Police had said that no permission was granted to students to carry out a march, however, sufficient police arrangements were made for it. "A case under Section 307 of IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at Police Station in New Friends Colony," said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwean AI expert publishes 'Trees of Knowledge' to boost access to education

Zimbabwean AI expert William Sachiti, CEO of UK-based start-up Academy of Robotics AcademyofRobotics.co.uk has today published an open-source technology known as Trees of Knowledge to improve access to education through smartphones in Afric...

Russia's VTB halts business trips to China, other Asian countries over virus

Russian state lender VTB said on Friday it had temporarily suspended all business trips by its employees to China and several other Asian countries over fears of the coronavirus outbreak in China.Russia, which has no confirmed cases of the ...

No kissing or hugging, watchdog advises Russians amid virus fears

Russias consumer health watchdog advised people on Friday to refrain from greeting each other with handshakes, kisses or hugs and to wear medical masks in crowded public places to try to stop Chinas virus outbreak spreading to Russia. Russi...

CAA against NE people, their culture, language: Cong MP

The Citizenship Amendment Act CAA is against the people of the Northeast and the legislation will destroy the language and culture of the region, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said on Friday. The Lok Sabha MP from Assam said the party will con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020