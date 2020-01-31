Left Menu
6 men including Afghan national arrested by Punjab STF, 188 kg heroin seized

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:20 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:06 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab has seized 188 Kg heroin and other contraband from a house in Sultanwind area of Amritsar district and arrested six persons, including an Afghanistan national, officials said on Friday. The seized heroin which is worth Rs 1,000 crore in the international market, was smuggled into India from Afghanistan via Pakistan, they said.

The Special Task Force, Border Range made the recovery late on Thursday night. STF recovered 188 kg heroin, 38 kg dextromethorphan, 25 kg caffeine powder probably used to cut and mix the heroin and six drums of chemical composition weight 207 kg, officials said.

Six persons were arrested from the house where preparation, mixing and cutting of drugs were taking place, officials said. The Afghan national has come to India a few days ago and his task was to dilute the heroin which was of very high quality to increase its quantity, they said.

The questioning of the accused is going on to verify through which route they got the assignment. It is suspected that the drug ring is part of an international network, officials said.

