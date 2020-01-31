Lankan Navy arrests eight TN fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navyon Friday arrested eight fishermen from Pamban here forallegedly fishing in their territorial waters, officials said

They have been taken to the Trincomalee naval camp,an official of the fisheries department here said

Earlier this week, the Lankan navy had arrested 11fishermen from this island for allegedly poaching in theirwaters.PTI COR SSN BNBN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

