Lankan Navy arrests eight TN fishermen
The Sri Lankan Navyon Friday arrested eight fishermen from Pamban here forallegedly fishing in their territorial waters, officials said
They have been taken to the Trincomalee naval camp,an official of the fisheries department here said
Earlier this week, the Lankan navy had arrested 11fishermen from this island for allegedly poaching in theirwaters.PTI COR SSN BNBN BN
