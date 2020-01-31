NEWS HIGHLIGHTS-WESTERN REGION AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM2 MH-LD COUPLE Young couple brutally thrashed in Maha's Jalna, one held (Eds: Adding details) Aurangabad, Jan 31 (PTI) A young couple was brutally thrashed by a group of four men at a village in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police officials said on Friday.

BOM3 MH-JAMIA FIRING-NCP Godse's ideology still alive: NCP minister of Jamia incident Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) The ideology of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, is still alive, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Friday, a day after a man fired pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Delhi, in which a student of Jamia Millia Islamia was injured. BOM4 GJ-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: MEA informed about students from Guj in China Ahmedabad, Jan 31 (PTI) The Gujarat government has shared with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Embassy in China the information about over 200 students from the state, who are currently in China and want to return after the outbreak of novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

