Novel coronavirus: Man admitted in Goa hospital tests negative

A foreign national hospitalised in Goa as a precautionary measure since January 28 for the novel coronavirus has tested negative and would be discharged soon, a senior state medical official said on Friday. The man had arrived in Goa after visiting China and was kept in the isolation ward of Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with symptoms similar to novel coronavirus, officially called 2019-nCoV, infection.

"We have received the report from the Pune-based laboratory. His sample has tested negative. As per World Health Organisation guidelines, he can now be discharged from the ward," GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar told PTI. The Goa government, on Thursday, said six people were under surveillance for suspected novel coronavirus infection.

While one was in GMCH, the other five were "asymptomatic" and were being monitored on a daily basis, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had said at the time..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.