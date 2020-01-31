Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 killed in blast at fireworks factory

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:50 IST
5 killed in blast at fireworks factory

At least five people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said

Fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot and the situation was under control, a police officer said.

He said five bodies were recovered so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook working to provide helpful coronavirus information

Facebook says its working to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the coronavirus and will focus on providing helpful information to people. Kang-Xing Jin, Facebooks head of health, said in a post that the socia...

Brazil names Guedes to run privatization drive after shakeup

Brazil put Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in charge of its drive to find investors to buy state assets, a presidential decree said on Friday, a day after the programs deputy head was fired due to a controversy over improper use of an Air For...

India witnessing inclusive, all-round development under PM Modi: Nadda on Prez address

The dream of inclusive and all-round development of the country is being fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday while hailing the presidential address on the first day of the B...

Reports on demands for grants of ministries must be submitted before Parl approves Budget: Naidu

Reports on demands for grants of various ministries by the Department Related Standing Committees DRSCs should be submitted well before the Budget is approved by Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suggested on Friday. Elabora...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020