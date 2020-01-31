5 killed in blast at fireworks factory
At least five people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said
Fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot and the situation was under control, a police officer said.
He said five bodies were recovered so far.
