5 killed in blast at fireworks factory

At least five people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said

Fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot and the situation was under control, a police officer said.

He said five bodies were recovered so far.

