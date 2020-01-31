Left Menu
Development News Edition

Convicts' lawyer challenged me, said they won't be executed, says Nirbhaya's mother

Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, broke into tears after a Delhi court on Friday stayed till further orders, the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 19:23 IST
Convicts' lawyer challenged me, said they won't be executed, says Nirbhaya's mother
Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother speaking to reporters on Friday in Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, broke into tears after a Delhi court on Friday stayed till further orders, the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1. Asha Devi said the convicts' lawyer challenged her in court premises and said the convicts will never be executed.

"I am not pained at the fact that execution has been postponed but I am pained at the fact that the lawyer of the convicts AP Singh has challenged me saying that the convicts will never be executed, this is the most painful thing," said Asha Devi Asha Devi also said that the justice system of the country has loopholes and that the system needs rethinking.

"I have been sitting here since 10 a.m. in the hope that we will get justice. The government and the lawyers are giving the convicts chances to take advantage of the loopholes in the system. All I would like to say is that it is because of the loopholes in the system that the convicts' lawyer was able to challenge me in the court premises. The courts now have to ponder over it. This is what the convicts wanted, they wanted their hanging to be postponed for an indefinite period," said Asha. She reiterated that she will continue her fight until she gets justice and said," I will continue my fight. The government will have to execute the convicts."

Advocate Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's side, said, "The hanging has been postponed not dismissed, they will have to be executed. I am disappointed but I have not lost hope and I will make sure that they are hanged." Kushwaha further added that the judicial system now needs reform.

"I am unable to understand why is the judiciary giving them relief? The judicial and police system needs reforms," she added. The case pertains to the gang-rape of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

OECD warns of 'concerns' over US move on digital tax

An alternative proposal by Washington on how to tax digital giants worldwide has been met with concern by several nations, the OECD group of free-market economies said Friday. The push for a so-called safe harbour option would essentially r...

Commerce secretary: China virus could bring jobs back to US "

Washington, Jan 31 AP Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested Thursday that the viral outbreak in China might offer an unexpected benefit for the US economy It could encourage American manufacturers in China to return to the United States....

UPDATE 1-Chinese city of Wuhan says it should have acted sooner to contain virus

Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus that has quickly spread beyond Chinas borders in recent days, should have taken measures sooner to contain it, the citys Communist Party chief said on Friday.The impact of the virus on the rest of China...

Facebook working to provide helpful coronavirus information

Facebook says its working to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the coronavirus and will focus on providing helpful information to people. Kang-Xing Jin, Facebooks head of health, said in a post that the socia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020