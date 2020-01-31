Left Menu
Development News Edition

EAM Jaishankar thanks Chinese FM Wang Yi for help in evacuation of Indians from Wuhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:18 IST
EAM Jaishankar thanks Chinese FM Wang Yi for help in evacuation of Indians from Wuhan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday thanked his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for China's cooperation in the evacuation of a group of Indians from Wuhan city in Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. After his telephonic conversation with Wang, Jaishankar, in a tweet, said both sides agreed to stay in touch as China dealt with the challenge of the novel coronavirus.

India on Friday sent an Air India flight to bring back Indians stuck in Wuhan after China granted the required permission. "Called Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi today to thank him for the cooperation extended by the Chinese government for the departure of Indian students and professionals from Wuhan. As China deals with the #coronavirus challenge, we agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

'I am not a virus': France's Asian community pushes back over xenophobia

In a southeastern Paris district known as the go-to place for Asian cuisine, business is down at Pascal Corliers Vietnamese restaurant, a side-effect of Chinas coronavirus health scare that has sparked panic and a rise in xenophobic inciden...

UPDATE 6-Democratic witness bid doomed in Trump trial as Murkowski says no

Another key Republican announced opposition to calling witnesses in U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, appearing to doom a bid by Democrats to have testimony in the trial and paving the way for an expected acquittal of T...

Soccer-Dortmund snap up ex-Liverpool midfielder Can from Juventus

Borussia Dortmund have signed German international midfielder Emre Can from Italian champions Juventus, the Bundesliga club said on Friday. The 26-year-old former Liverpool player completed his medical check-up before signing for Dortmund, ...

Interstate auto-lifters' gang busted arrest, 5 held

Five members of an interstate auto-lifters gang were arrested and 15 two-wheelers recovered from their possession here, police said on Friday. The five were nabbed by a police team near Hindon canal Thursday night, they said.They have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020