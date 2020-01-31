One arrested in Rajasthan for stealing Gold-lettered Quran

A gold-lettered copy of Quran has been recovered by the Rajasthan police after a man was arrested while trying to strike a deal to sell of the ancient relic, stolen last year. The Mughul era Quran was retrieved on Thursday from an accused identified as Banwari Meena.

Meena was trying to sell off the book for Rs 16 crores to a Bangladeshi family, informed a Rajasthan Police official. "The Quran holds historical importance&is very expensive," police said.

The official also said that a case was registered last year in Bhilwara's Subhash Nagar Police station after the holy book went missing. This development comes after the police were looking for a few people in connection with the case for a long time.

A further investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

