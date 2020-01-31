New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm JAMMU DEL100 JK-4THLD MILITANTS Bann Toll Plaza (Jammu): Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed on Friday in a fierce gunbattle with police at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here, officials said. FARUKHABAD DEL170 UP-2NDLDALL-HOSTAGES Farrukhabad (UP): Angry villagers lynched the wife of a man who took 23 children hostage, keeping them confined in the basement of his house here for eight hours before being shot dead by police, officials said on Friday.

NEW DELHI LGD37 DL-COURT-6THLD NIRBHAYA New Delhi: The four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will not be hanged on Saturday morning as a Delhi court on Friday postponed the execution of their black warrants till further order. NEW DELHI DEL113 DL-POLL-BJP-LD MANIFESTO New Delhi: The BJP on Friday released 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and supply of clean drinking water to every household.

MUZAFFARNAGAR DES28 UP-FACTORY-FIRE Muzaffarnagar (UP): At least five people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said ALIGARH DES10 UP-AMU Aligarh (UP): Almost all Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) departments on Friday reported good attendance for the first time after the varsity reopened in phases from January 13. CHANDIGARH DES6 PB-HEROIN Chandigarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab has seized 188 Kg heroin and other contraband from a house in Sultanwind area of Amritsar district and arrested six persons, including a Afghanistan national, officials said on Friday.

SHIMLA NRG22 HP-SNOWFALL-JANUARY Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla received the highest snowfall this January in eight years, the meteorological department said..

