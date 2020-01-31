Assembly pays homage to Thomas Chandy; adjourns

The Kerala assembly on Friday paid homage to former Kuttanad MLA Thomas Chandy, who passed away on December 20 last year. The second day of the 18th session of the Assembly was adjourned after the members paid respects to the NCP leader.

The Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said Chandy was a politician who had friends beyond politics. Chandy, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time, died at his home on December 20 2019.

The three-day debate on the motion of thanks to the Governors address will commence on February 3 and the three- day general discussion on the budget on February 10. A bill seeking to increase the number of wards in local bodies will be tabled in the House on February 6.

The 10-day session will conclude on February 12. The House will have to be convened again in March to complete the budget formalities before the financial year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

