India, Cuba ties unaffected by deepening of Indo-US ties: Cuban envoy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:41 IST
India's ties with Cuba have not been impacted by the deepening of the Indo-US relationship, Cuban envoy here Oscar Martinez Cordoves said on Friday. He said that in a global world it was important to have relations with all countries and the chill in ties between Cuba and the US was an exception.

Cordoves said his country's relations with the US are at their worst under the Donald Trump administration as the American President was bent on reversing everything that his predecessor Barack Obama had done to normalise bilateral ties. "This issue (Cuba's ties with the US) does not interfere with our friendly and sincere relations with India," the Cuban envoy said at an interaction at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia here.

In 2014, then Cuban President Raul Castro and the Obama administration had started a process of normalization of relations that allowed for the opening of embassies in the two respective capitals and the signing a score of cooperation agreements. However, those achievements were undone under Trump with the US tightening the blockade imposed on Cuba for nearly six decades.

Cordoves said ties between Cuba and India were expanding in the healthcare sector and their was enormous potential to advance cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy and tourism.

