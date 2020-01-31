Noida: Budget cleared for convention centre, golf course, traffic management system and Chilla elevated road

The Noida Authority on Friday approved the budget for a new golf course, club, heliport and adventure sports zone while also clearing funds for a Convention and Habitat Centre and a smart road traffic management system, officials said. The decisions were taken during the 198th board meeting of the authority held at its headquarters here. Several of the proposals taken up in it were made during the 197th board meeting that had taken place on September 28 last year.

Noida Authority Chairman Alok Tandon, its CEO Ritu Maheshwari and CEOs of Greater Noida Authority Narendra Bhooshan and Yamuna Expressway Authority Arun Vir Singh were present during the meeting. "Altogether, 47 proposals, including supplementary, were made during the meeting out of which 45 were approved," the authority said in a statement.

"A tentative budget of Rs 96 crore has been approved for the golf course and the club in Sector 151, while the estimates are yet to be made for the heliport and the adventure sports zone. M/s RT and Associate Pvt limited has been selected as a consultant for the project," it said. "As per initial assessment, a sum of Rs 684 crore has been approved for the Noida Convention and Habitat Centre in Sector 94 for social events," the authority said.

In view of the massive road traffic problems in the city, the board also gave its nod to the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), which is estimated to cost Rs 8,844.29 lakh (Rs 88.44 crore), it added. The system will be introduced at 84 intersections across the city and will be monitored from a single command and control system.

The board also approved that solid waste will be disposed of on a 12.59 hectare space near Dostpur Mangroli village within the Yamuna Pushta as Noida lacks a proper dumping yard or sanitary land fill site. It has approved installation of additional 21,946 LED streetlights across the city that will be done by EESL. Another group has already installed about 74,000 streetlights in the city, the statement said.

It also approved a budget of Rs 60,531 lakh (Rs 605 crore) for the construction of the Chilla elevated road. The authority said it will allot all commercial spaces available at the Botanical Garden multilevel parking via e-auction. These include 28 shops on the ground floor, eight shops on the second floor, and two restaurants or cafeteria on the seventh floor.

The new advertising policy was also approved on Friday, which fixed the rates, numbers and sizes of advertisements that will be placed. It was decided that no more unipoles will be set up in the city for advertising. Additionally, penalty amount has been fixed for illegal hoarding and a penalty of six times the monthly advertising rate for that spot will be imposed against illegal advertisements.

