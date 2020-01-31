Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expenditure on infrastructure may go up in Union Budget: SBI Chairman

The Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) Rajnish Kumar on Friday said that expenditure on infrastructure might go up in Budget 2020 to revive economic growth.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 22:48 IST
Expenditure on infrastructure may go up in Union Budget: SBI Chairman
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

The Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) Rajnish Kumar on Friday said that expenditure on infrastructure might go up in Budget 2020 to revive economic growth. "I am expecting that the budget will be on reviving economic growth. I think expenditure on infrastructure might go up and some measures to revive the demand in the rural areas may also happen," Kumar told ANI.

As the Union Budget of India for 2020-2021 will be presented on February 1, industry experts have their expectations from the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman to bring the corrective measures which will drive the economy forward. The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) on Wednesday called for lower interest rates or no cap limit on interest subsidy of home loans in the upcoming Union Budget for 2020-21.

Earlier, there was a Rs 2 lakh limit which was increased by Rs 1.5 lakh, making it Rs 3.5 lakh during the previous Budget. "We are hopeful that 2020 will see no cap limit," said Rajan Bandelkar, President of NAREDCO West and Director of the Raunak Group. "The 2020 Budget may also see new developments in real estate investment trusts and rental housing to meet the needs of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Britain replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

British politician Claire ONeill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday. Preparations will continu...

UPDATE 3-Dover port boss says clock is ticking on new UK customs system

Britain has 11 months to roll out new customs systems across the country to prevent border checks blocking its biggest trade arteries when it fully leaves the European Union, the head of the Port of Dover said on Friday. Britains main link ...

JK govt directs issuing of advisory to hotel owners in J&K on coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked authorities to issue an advisory to hotels owners, asking them to check if guests have travelled to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus there. The Union Territorys administration has issued...

Two more employees of German car supplier get coronavirus

German car parts supplier Webasto said on Friday that two more of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, making for a total of seven who have contracted it.One of the employees is German in Germany, while the other is Chine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020