Maha: Armyman booked for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor

An Armyman was arrested under theProhibition of Child Marriage Act for allegedly marrying a 15-year-old girl, Pune rural police said on Friday

The 31-year-old accused, from Bijapur in Karnataka,has also been booked under relevant sections of the IndianPenal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting the girl, a Baramatipolice station official said

"The father and grandmother of the girl forcibly tookher to Bijapur and got her married to the accused in Aprillast year. The girl approached police recently and narratedher ordeal. Her father and grandmother have also been bookedunder the Child Marriage Act," he added.

