Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tihar jail inmate, who tried to commit suicide, dies in hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 23:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 23:07 IST
Tihar jail inmate, who tried to commit suicide, dies in hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old man, who tried to commit suicide inside the Tihar Jail here, died at a hospital on Friday, officials said. The victim has been identified as Rajesh. He was convicted in a POSCO Act case, a senior jail official said.

He tried to commit suicide by hanging himself in the toilet around 3 pm on Wednesday, the officials said. He was immediately brought down by the warden and other inmates and rushed to the DDU hospital. On Friday around 11.45 am, he has died, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Over 20,000 drone users register themselves with Aviation Ministry

Over 20,000 users have registered their drones with the Union Aviation Ministry in the 19-day period that it had given for enrolment to all those who were operating unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs in India without permit, a senior government ...

UPDATE 2-Britain replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

British politician Claire ONeill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday. Preparations will continu...

UPDATE 3-Dover port boss says clock is ticking on new UK customs system

Britain has 11 months to roll out new customs systems across the country to prevent border checks blocking its biggest trade arteries when it fully leaves the European Union, the head of the Port of Dover said on Friday. Britains main link ...

JK govt directs issuing of advisory to hotel owners in J&K on coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked authorities to issue an advisory to hotels owners, asking them to check if guests have travelled to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus there. The Union Territorys administration has issued...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020