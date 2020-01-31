JeM terrorist's driver is the cousin of Pulwama suicide bomber: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Friday said that the truck driver, Samir Dar who was apprehended on Friday morning during the encounter in which three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed, is the cousin of the Pulwama suicide bomber, Adil Dar. "The truck driver, Samir Dar who has been apprehended is the cousin of the Pulwama suicide bomber, Adil Dar. Samir Dar is being interrogated for further investigation," Director General of Police (DGP), Singh told reporters.

Earlier in the day, three terrorists were killed in the encounter which broke out in the morning belonged to JeM. "The truck was stopped by our personnel for checking. As our personnel was about to enter the truck, the terrorists opened fire and our jawans also retaliated. One of our jawans got injured in his arm due to a bullet, a terrorist was killed on the spot," Singh told reporters.

He had further said, "An operation was carried out with the support of CRPF and Army. During this, two more terrorists have been killed. As per preliminary reports, they all appear to be Pakistani terrorists and belonged to JeM, this group had crossed the International Border (IB) from Dayalachak area last evening and they were on the way to Srinagar." The police official said that six weapons had been recovered from the killed terrorists.He also added that the driver and conductor of the truck have been arrested by the police at another checkpoint.

"Truck driver and conductor were arrested at a further checkpoint by our forces. Questioning is underway with the two," Singh said, adding that the search operation was being continued as some inputs had suggested that the number of terrorists could be higher. The encounter had broken out between the security forces and terrorists earlier today during the checking of vehicles near the Bann toll plaza.

The local traffic movement has been stopped following the encounter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.