Customs officials seize 13 wildlife species at Chennai Airport

Customs at Chennai Airport seized several wildlife species illegally brought to India here on Friday. Two Meerkat, four Fat Tail Gerbil, one Sphynx Rat, one Albino Pacman Frog, three Spider Tarantula, one Chameleon and one Green Iguana, informed the customs officials.

One person has been detained in the matter. The seized wildlife species will be deported to Bangkok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

