President to inaugurate 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Saturday inaugurate the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair in Haryana's Faridabad district, an official said on Friday. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will preside over the inauguration ceremony, Union Tourism Ministry Secretary Yogendra Tripathi said.

Chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Jai Ram Thakur, Haryana Tourism Minister, Kanwar Pal and Uzbek envoy Farhod Arziev will also be present on the occasion along with Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, he said. He informed that Himachal Pradesh is the theme state of the fair this year and 30 countries will participate in it.

