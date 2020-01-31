Three labourers dead as tanker hits tractor in Gujarat's Dahod

Three labourers were killed and six others injured when a chemical tanker collided with a tractor-trolley in Dahod district of Gujarat on Friday night, the police said. The accident took place near Muvalia crossroads on Ahmedabad-Indore Highway, said a police official.

The tanker, coming from Godhra, collided with the tractor-trolley in which around 15 labourers were travelling. The tanker turned turtle due to the collision.

The injured were taken to a government hospital in Dahod..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

