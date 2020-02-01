Over 20,000 drone users register themselves with Aviation Ministry

Over 20,000 users have registered their drones with the Union Aviation Ministry in the 19-day period that it had given for enrolment to all those who were operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in India without permit, a senior government official said on Friday. On January 13, the ministry had issued a public notice, asking all drone users - who were operating the devices in India without permits - to register themselves by January 31 or face action.

"20,531 users have registered themselves with us. The deadline is over now. It will not be extended" the official said. Punitive action can be taken against unregistered drone users under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act, the official added.

In a notice on January 13, the ministry had said, "The presence of such drones as well as drone operators has come to the notice of the government which do not comply with the CAR (civil aviation requirements)." "In order to facilitate the identification of civil drones and drone operators, a one-time opportunity for voluntary disclosure of such drones and drone operators is being provided... All persons in possession of drones are required to complete the process (of online registration) by January 31, 2020," it had added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on August 27, 2018 issued the CAR to regulate the use of civilian drones in the Indian airspace. Under these regulations, a process has been prescribed for drone operators to obtain a Unique Identification Number (UIN), an Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) and other permissions.

Called the "No Permission-No Take Off" regulation, a drone operator has to use the DGCA's software programme DigiSky to obtain valid permissions before operating drones in India. In the notice issued on January 13, the ministry had said, "On successful submission of voluntary disclosure of possessing drone, a Drone Acknowledgement Number (DAN) and an Ownership Acknowledgement Number (OAN) will be issued online which will help in validation of operation of drones in India." PTI DSP IJT

