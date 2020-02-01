Left Menu
Kisan Rail, Krishi UDAN for farmers, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Krishi UDAN will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes aiming to improve value realisation in North East and tribal districts, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday."Krishi UDAN will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes aiming to improve value realisation in North East and tribal districts," said Sithraman while presenting the Union Budget. She said Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly.

"To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly," she said. The Finance Minister said high focus is given at the district level for horticulture to gain momentum.

"For better marketing and export, supporting states will focus on one product for one district, so that high focus is given at district level for horticulture to gain momentum," she said. Earlier the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Budget ahead of its presentation in the Parliament.The Cabinet meeting was held after Sitharaman, who carried a 'Bahi-Khata', met President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other officials from her ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

