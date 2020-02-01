Will achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday stressed upon the importance of digital governance for boosting the economy and said the government will achieve seamless delivery of services. "The government aims to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance," she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21. "There is a proliferation of technologies such as analytics, machine learning, AI and bioinformatics."

At the same time, the number of people in productive age-group is at its highest. This combination is special to contemporary India, said the finance minister. "Efforts we have made in the last five years, and the enthusiasm and energy of our youth are the ignitions of our growth," said Sitharaman.

