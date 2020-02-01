Mentally unstable youth desecrates idol in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An idol in a local temple here was allegedly desecrated by a mentally unstable man who was thrashed and handed over to authorities, police said. The incident happened in Sindhawali village under Mansurpur police station area in the district on Friday, station house officer M K Chahal said.

According to Chahal, they are questioning the youth who is said to be mentally unstable. Police has assured the devotees of getting the idol replaced soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.