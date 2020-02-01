DMK announces organisational rejig

The DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced an organisational rejig and appointed a close aide of party chief MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, to a key post in Tiruchirappali district. DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan announced that party's Tiruchi North and Tiruchy South units were being divided to create Tiruchi Central.

Udhayanidhi's aide Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, also a Legislator from Tiruverumbur Assembly constituency, has been appointed in-charge for Tiruchi South, Anbazhagan said in a party statement. Kaduvetti Thyagarajan is the district secretary for Tiruchi North while Vairamani is the party in-charge for Tiruchi Central.

The changes had been made following the appointment of former Tiruchi South district secretary, K N Nehru, as DMK's Prinicipal Secretary, Anbazhagan added. Nehru, also an MLA and a former Minister, is a strongman in Tiruchirappalli..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.