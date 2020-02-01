Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt wants to place money in hands of people, simplify income tax process: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government wants to simplify the income tax process, increase compliance and place money in the hands of people.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:30 IST
Govt wants to place money in hands of people, simplify income tax process: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government wants to simplify the income tax process, increase compliance and place money in the hands of people. "We wanted to place money in the hands of the people, particularly the middle class and lower-middle classes. We also wanted to simplify the income tax process and increase compliance," Sitharaman said at a press conference here while speaking on the option of lower income tax rates.

Elaborating on the budget, she said: "To improve consumption demand, private investment, and public spending and since revenue side could not be pressed further, without violating FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management), we had to relax fiscal deficit target by 0.5%." "Corporate tax cut and benefit derived by new companies, as well as improved GST collections will improve revenue generation and give the comfort to bring down fiscal deficit next year, with disinvestment too improving," the minister said.

Speaking on the changes in the Income Tax Act, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said" "We have made changes in the Income Tax Act where if an Indian citizen stays out of the country for more than 182 days, he becomes a non-resident. So we have made some changes, now in order to become non-resident he has to stay out of the country for 240 days." "Some people are residents of no country. They may be staying in different countries for a certain number of days. So if any Indian citizen is not a resident of any country in the world, he'll be deemed to be a resident of India and his worldwide income will be taxed," he said.

Earlier today, during her budget speech, Sitharaman had said, "Around 70 of more than 100 income tax deductions and exemptions have been removed, in order to simplify the tax system and lower tax rates." Substantial tax benefit will accrue to individual taxpayers under the new personal income tax regime, she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions Coimbatore, Feb 1 PTI Captains of various sectors of industry on Saturday welcomed the Union budget and provided suggestions to the Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. Preside...

NIRVIK scheme to provide high insurance cover for exporters: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Nirvik Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana scheme to provide enhanced insurance cover and reduce premiums for small exporters. To achieve higher export credit disbursement, a new scheme NIRVIK i...

Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of heinous crime are trying patience of country: Centre to Delhi HC.

Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of heinous crime are trying patience of country Centre to Delhi HC....

Budget's push for clean air: Old thermal power plants to shut

Old coal-fired power plants not meeting emission norms will be closed and their land put to alternative use, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday as she provided Rs 4,400 crore in her Budget for measures to ensure clean air....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020