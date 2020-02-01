Left Menu
Budget 2020-21: Rs 3,797 crore earmarked for Aviation Ministry

  PTI
  New Delhi
  01-02-2020 16:57 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:57 IST
Ministry of Civil Aviation has been allocated Rs 3,797 crore in this year's Budget, 2.62 per cent higher than Rs 3,700 crore which was allocated in the 2019-20 fiscal year. For the purchase of two B777 aircrafts - which would be for travel of the prime minister, president and vice president - the government has allocated Rs 810 crore in this year's budget that is significantly higher than Rs 272 crore allocated in 2019-20.

Currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign 'Air India One'. The government has allocated Rs 465 crore for its regional connectivity scheme Udan, which is 3.1 per cent higher than what was allocated in 2019-20.

Just like current fiscal year, the Centre has allocated just Rs 1 lakh in 2020-21 for the "turnaround plan for Air India", as per the documents. Air India Asset Holding Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), has been set up as part of financial restructuring of the debt-laden national carrier.

According to the documents presented in the full Budget for 2020-21, the government has allocated Rs 2,205 crore for the SPV this fiscal.

