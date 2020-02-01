Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Budget will prepare India to become a $5 trillion economy, says Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the Union Budget for the year 2020-21 is a balanced one that prepares India to become a 5 trillion dollar economy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:44 IST
The Budget will prepare India to become a $5 trillion economy, says Piyush Goyal
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaking to reporters on Saturday in Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the Union Budget for the year 2020-21 is a balanced one that prepares India to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. "It is a balanced Budget which prepares India for the decades ahead of us and prepares the country to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. It also covers a vast canvas both on the social side, on economic development and ensures that we continue to remain an economic powerhouse," the Minister told ANI.

The Minister also responded on the proposal to sell a part of government holding in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) through an initial public offering (IPO). "If a small part of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) goes to the public, it will increase transparency and accountability, after all, it is the public's property. I do not think there is any harm if a small part of it is with the people," the Minister said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the government proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC through an initial public offering. The announcement was made by the Minister in her Budget speech in Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Budget has betrayed people's aspirations, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the budget saying it has betrayed the aspirations of the people of Delhi. At a press conference, Sisodia said, This budget has betrayed the aspirations of...

Tennis-'Hello, I won, you can relax now' - Kenin calls nervous mom

Sofia Kenin shed a few tears and needed to find a way to keep her emotions in check during an epic final against Garbine Muguruza, but soon after lifting her first Grand Slam title the American had to rush to calm someone else down - her mo...

Nigeria creates committee to tackle issues that led to U.S. visa ban - presidency

Nigerias government has created a committee to address the issues that led to a suspension of U.S. immigrant visas to its citizens, the presidents office said on Saturday.Nigeria was among six countries, four of them in Africa, added to a v...

Customs duty hike to make imported mobile phones, chargers slightly expensive

Imported mobile phones and chargers may cost 1-2 per cent more as the government on Saturday announced increasing customs duty by 5-10 per cent. But industry observers say the hike in import duty will not affect consumers at large, as nearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020