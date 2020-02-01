Guj: Man held for raping, killing 6-year-old niece in Dahod

A man was arrested late Friday night in Garbada in Gujarat's Dahod district for allegedly raping and killing his six-year-old niece, police said. The accused, identified as Shailesh Mavi, committed the crime when he was out on bail in a murder case, said an official.

"Mavi offered the girl a lift on his motorcycle while she was returning from school on Friday evening. He took her to an isolated place, raped and murdered her, and then dumped the body near a pond. The girl's grandmother approached police after she did not come home. The child's parents work as labourers in some other place," he said. The complainant said she had seen Mavi taking the girl on his motorcycle after which he was arrested last night, the Garbada police station official said.

"Mavi is the brother of the girl's mother. He has confessed to the crime. He was released on bail eight months ago in a murder case," he informed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

