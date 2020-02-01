Left Menu
Money no substitute for freedom: Chidambaram on funds given to J-K, Ladakh

With centre loosening its purse strings for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, former finance minister, and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that "money is no substitute for freedom".


Congress leader P Chidambram addressing press conference in New Delhi on Saturday (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With centre loosening its purse strings for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, former finance minister, and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that "money is no substitute for freedom". "Money is no substitute for freedom, what the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh require is freedom, people of Kashmir valley requires the resurrection of human rights," said Chidambaram while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

"Only a free society, people breathing free air can enjoy the fruits of development and participate in development. Money is no substitute for freedom if they think they can take away freedom and substitute it for money they are completely wrong," he said. The government on Saturday allocated Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5598 crore for Ladakh for 2020-21 in the Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the allocations for the two union territories while presenting the union budget for the coming fiscal. Jammu and Kashmir is under President's rule at present.

The government also allocated Rs 100 crore for hosting G-20 Summit in the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India will host G20 Presidency in 2022 and Rs 100 crore has been allocated for making preparations for the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

