Goa Shiv Sena slams union budget over 'lack-of state-specific allocations'

Shiv Sena Goa Vice President Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Saturday criticised the union budget over the allocations made for Goa while alleging that the Centre had "specifically left out the state". He, however, asserted that the state will benefit from the schemes implemented for the general population.

She also expressed her disappointment over the allocations for tourism and mining sector of the state and said, "The cluster of Churches at Old Goa has been recognised by UNESCO as heritage sites and could have found the place in the list, which would have given a boost to tourism in the State." Meanwhile, the party welcomed the proposal for contract farming for the farmer and said, "There was a similar proposal for contract farming and community farming which was supposed to be passed in Goa Legislative Assembly, but it has not seen the daylight".

Sitharaman today presented her second Union Budget. In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others. (ANI)

