Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget directionless, has no plans to address unemployment: Sachin Pilot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:45 IST
Budget directionless, has no plans to address unemployment: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday termed the budget "directionless" and said it lacked a roadmap to address unemployment. He also claimed that the Centre's revenue is constantly going down and asked how it will arrange for funds in such a situation.

"It is beyond understanding that how will investment take place when the government has limited resources and investors are facing economic slump," the Rajasthan deputy chief minister said. Pilot said that the budget was disappointing and there was no plan or roadmap to address the issue of unemployment.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted: "Budget speech lacked any substance to solve present economic crisis. It was simply jugglery of words without any focus on providing relief to common people or to industries." "The problems of banking sector have not been dealt with properly. Budget certainly has no focus on growth," he said, adding that it has turned out to be "very disappointing"

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the budget lacked a roadmap to revive the economy. "The economy is sinking but no roadmap to revive it was present (in the budget). No important provision was made for the health sector also. Unemployment in the country is at its peak, inflation is on the rise and industries are suffering, but no significant announcement was made," he said.

The BJP welcomed the budget present by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it was balanced and inclusive. "Changes in Income Tax slabs is a big relief for the middle class. Every section has been covered. Budget provisions for the welfare of all sections and sectors, including education, health, infrastructure development, tribals, senior citizens, have been made," BJP state president Satish Poonia said.

He said that despite economic challenges, efforts for economic reforms were being made by the Modi government. Former education minister Vasudev Devnani said that the budget was dedicated to education, health, agriculture and public welfare schemes. "It will also strengthen the economy,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FDI in education bad idea, will lead to westernisation: RSS-affiliate SJM

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Saturday opposed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans budget announcement that the government will encourage FDI in education, saying it is a bad idea and will lead to westernization of education. ...

There's risk attached but I like smaller squad: Quique Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien said he likes smaller squad despite agreeing that there is risk attached to it. What hurts me, and always had done, is picking teams and having to leave players out. I like to have fewer players. That way, ev...

Sitharaman cuts income tax, abolishes DDT; to spend more on agri, infra to boost growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slashed income tax for individuals, abolished dividend tax for companies and announced record spending in agriculture and infrastructure sectors to pull the economy out of its worst slowdown i...

UPDATE 2-Malaysia probes allegations that Airbus bribed AirAsia bosses

Malaysias anti-graft agency is investigating allegations by Britains Serious Fraud Office that Airbus paid a bribe of 50 million to win plane orders from Asias largest budget airline group, Malaysia-based AirAsia, it said on Saturday. The S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020