Two arrested for uploading child porn videos on social media

Two men have been arrested for uploading child pornography videos on social media in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, the police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Vijay V. Sarode and Syed Akbar, both 36 years old.

Inspector Venkatesh Kendre of Jinsi police station said the duo were arrested earlier this week after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) informed the Maharashtra cyber police about their activities.

