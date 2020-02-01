Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two arrested for uploading child porn videos on social media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 21:04 IST
Two arrested for uploading child porn videos on social media
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men have been arrested for uploading child pornography videos on social media in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, the police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Vijay V. Sarode and Syed Akbar, both 36 years old.

Inspector Venkatesh Kendre of Jinsi police station said the duo were arrested earlier this week after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) informed the Maharashtra cyber police about their activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Budget 2020-21: Rs 2,487 cr allocated for RRTS projects

In a boost to connectivity in the National Capital Region NCR, the Union government on Saturday allocated Rs 2,487 crore to RRTS projects for the next fiscal, nearly three-fold increase over the 2019-20 financial year. In 2019-20, the Centr...

Startups hail Budget for relaxing ESOPs norm

Startups on Saturday welcomed the Budget proposal of relaxing ESOPs taxation, but said linking it to Section 80-IAC will limit its impact to a small section of startups. The relaxation for ESOP taxation was welcome but linking it to Sec 80-...

Confusing Budget, Centre on selling spree, says Nitin Raut

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Saturday called the Union Budget for 2020-21 confusing and said the Centre was on a selling spree. He lashed out at the disinvestment proposals of the Narendra Modi government and said the Centre w...

Budget 2020: Cigarettes, imported furniture, footwear to become costlier

A large number of items, including cigarettes and chewing tobacco, as well as imported products, like edible oils, fans, table, footwear, electric vehicles, tableware, kitchenware, toys, and furniture are set to become more expensive due to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020