Singer Kailash Kher backs amended Citizenship Act

Supporting the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), singer Kailash Kher on Saturday said it offers shelter to persecuted refugees "who were once our own". He described the opposition to the amendment, which expedites grant of citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, as painful.

"Through this law, citizenship is being given to the persecuted people who were once our own (before Partition in 1947)," Kher said. "Due to this affinity, they have now returned to their own people. Everybody should be happy....It is painful if anybody has objection to India adopting these people," he said.

Asked about the incident of firing near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, in which an anti-CAA protester was injured, Kher said he would be able to comment only after getting full information..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.