Two injured in explosion in septic tank in Dharavi

Two persons were injured on Saturday morning when there was a blast in the septic tank of a toilet in the Dharavi area here, civic officials said. The incident took place in Prem Nagar locality near LBS Marg around 8.30 am.

Chandrashekhar Jaiswal (28) and Mujib Shaikh (29), who was injured in the blast, were admitted to government-run Sion hospital, officials said. It was suspected that the explosion took place due to the accumulation of gases inside the tank, they said.

