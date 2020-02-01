Army jawan, wife killed in road accident in Himachal's Kangra

An Army jawan and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said on Saturday. Anil Kumar (42) and his wife Suman (41) of Bai Indoria village were on their way to Murthal in Haryana from Pathankot in Punjab when the accident occurred at Chhani Bailey area on National Highway-1, they added.

The couple sustained critical injuries and were taken to a hospital in Pathankot where they succumbed to injuries, they said. The driver of the tractor-trolley fled from the spot, police said, adding that a case had been registered at Damtal Police Station.

