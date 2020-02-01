Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will respond to any legal notice over action concerning Kamra: IndiGo

IndiGo Airlines on Saturday stated that the company will duly respond to any legal notice that it receives from comedian Kunal Kamra whom it had suspended from flying with it for six months for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight and making a video of the incident.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 22:01 IST
Will respond to any legal notice over action concerning Kamra: IndiGo
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo Airlines on Saturday stated that the company will duly respond to any legal notice that it receives from comedian Kunal Kamra whom it had suspended from flying with it for six months for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight and making a video of the incident. "The Company will duly respond to any legal notice that it receives in relation to this matter," said IndiGo airlines in a statement.

In the legal notice issued on Friday, Kamra had demanded a sum of Rs 25 lakh from the airline for the mental pain and losses incurred by him on account of the cancellation of his scheduled shows. The comedian also demanded that Indigo Airlines revoke the suspension with immediate effect and tender an unconditional apology.

The legal notice also asked the airline, "To take action against the errant officials responsible for imposing the instant ban in abrogation of the DGCA CARs as notified under Rule 133A entailing imposition of penalty under S. No. 13 of Category III of Schedule VI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937." The notice also said that the suspension was issued "in a completely illegal, high handed and arbitrary manner" and "without following either the principles of natural justice nor the procedure in law" as prescribed under the Civil Aviation Requirements.

Apart from Indigo, Air India, Spicejet, and GoAir also imposed a flying suspension on him. The pilot, who was operating the flight in which the incident took place, had expressed his concerns over Indigo taking action in the case 'without consulting him' in a letter.

Director-General of Civil Aviation recently said that action taken by the four airlines imposing flight ban on Kamra was "incomplete consonance with civil aviation requirements". In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, he asked several questions to Goswami while the latter remained glued to his laptop and did not respond to the former's questions, jibes, and comments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Eritrea blasts U.S. visa ban, Nigeria creates committee to address issues

Eritrea denounced a U.S. ban on immigrant visas for its citizens as unacceptable on Saturday, while Nigerias government said it had created a committee to address the issues that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to add the country to th...

Aligarh admin prevents people from taking out anti-CAA march

The district administration on Friday thwarted an attempt of a group of people from taking out an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act march here. The protesters, led by Aligarh mayor Mohammad Furqan, tried to take out a procession from Shamshad ...

Section of JU students take out march to protest against firing at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The SFI unit of Jadavpur University took out a rally here on Saturday evening in protest against back-to-back firing incidents targeting anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia and Shaheen Bagh in the national capital. Nearly 100 students went ...

MEA appoints Gopal Baglay as India's next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday appointed Gopal Baglay as Indias next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. Baglay, a 1992-batch officer of Indian Foreign Service, succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who was appointed as the Ambassador t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020