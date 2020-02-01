Left Menu
Coronavirus threat: IndiGo suspends Kolkata-Guangzhou flights from Feb 6

In the wake of the threat posed by the deadly coronavirus, IndiGo Airlines on Saturday announced the suspension of its flight operations between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6 to February 27.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the threat posed by the deadly coronavirus, IndiGo Airlines on Saturday announced the suspension of its flight operations between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6 to February 27. "In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of Coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 6 until February 25, and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 until February 26, 2020. These are purely temporary and precautionary measures," the IndiGo said in a statement.

"We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers," it added. Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Preeti Sudan on Saturday reviewed screening of Indians evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak, through video conferencing (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

