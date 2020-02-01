Two-day bank strike observed in Guwahati

Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 22:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The two-day strike of United Forum of Bank Unions for wage revision of employees ended here on Saturday. The employees held demonstrations in front of their respective branches holding placards and asking the Indian Banks' Association to fulfil their demands.

As per reports, their demands include 20 per cent salary hike, introduction of five-day week, merger of special allowance with basic pay, scrapping of the new pension scheme, updating of pension scheme, allocation to staff welfare fund based on operating profits and defined working hours for officers. The two-day strike is likely to be followed by a three-day strike between March 11 and 13 and by a continuous indefinite strike from April 1 demanding wage revision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

