Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pvt trains, solar power-driven network, transport of perishables form budget blueprint for railways

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 23:49 IST
Pvt trains, solar power-driven network, transport of perishables form budget blueprint for railways
Coronavirus: Paradip Port Trust tells crew members of 7 ships not to disembark Image Credit: ANI

Private trains, better connectivity to tourist sites, solar power to fuel the rail network and transportation of perishables -- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed a blueprint for the railways in the Union Budget 2020-21 to be implemented with budgetary support of Rs 70,000 crore. In 2019-2020, the budgetary support was revised to Rs 69,967 crore.

Continuing with its expansion plans, the railways' capital expenditure is pegged at Rs 1.61 lakh crore for 2020-21, which is three percent higher than the previous year's capex of Rs 1.56 lakh crore. The gross budgetary support for the railways is pegged at Rs 5,21,608 crore.

In her budget speech, Sitharamam said the Indian Railways will set up a "Kisan Rail" through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode with refrigerated coaches for transportation of perishable goods to assist farmers. "To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of milk, meat, and fish, the Indian Railways will set up a Kisan Rail through PPP arrangements. There shall be refrigerated coaches in express and freight trains as well," she said.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav expressed hope that private players will soon be on board to run trains. He said more than two dozen firms, including global majors Alstom Transport, Bombardier, Siemens AG, and Macquarie, have shown interest in the proposal.

"Tata is among the companies which have shown interest to run private trains," he added. Focused on developing new infrastructure, Rs 12,000 crore has been allocated for construction of new lines, Rs 2,250 crore for gauge conversion, Rs 700 crore for doubling, Rs 5,786.97 crore for rolling stock and Rs 1,650 crore for signaling and telecom in the 2020-21 budget.

The allocation for rail passenger comfort this fiscal is Rs 2,725.63 crore. The budget also proposed freight loading at 1,265 MT, which is 42 MT (3.4 percent) incremental over RE 2019-20.

The total receipts of the railways comprising earnings from passenger, goods, sundry other heads, and railway recruitment boards are estimated to be Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2020-21, up by 9.6 percent from the Revised Estimates (RE) of 2019-20 which was Rs 2.06 lakh crore. Revenue receipts amounting to Rs 61,000 crore through passenger earnings and Rs 1,47,000 crore in goods earnings have been envisaged in the coming financial year.

The operating ratio, which was envisaged to be 95 percent in BE 2019-20 and revised to 97.46 percent in RE 2019-2020 is now targeted at 96.2 percent in BE 2020-21. The budget also proposed setting up of a large solar power capacity alongside the rail tracks on land owned by the railways. Redevelopment of four stations and operation of 150 passenger trains would be done through the public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

It also announced the introduction of more Tejas-type trains which will connect iconic tourist destinations along with 150 trains which would be run by private operators. The finance minister proposed a 148-km-long Bengaluru suburban transport project at a cost of Rs 18,600 crore, which would have fares on the metro model. The Centre would provide 20 percent of the equity and facilitate external assistance of up to 60 percent of the project cost.

High-speed train corridor between Mumbai to Ahmedabad would be completed by 2023, she said adding that the Bengaluru-Chennai train project would also be taken up. "In carrying out its duty, the Indian Railways performs a service to the nation. Within 100 days of the assumption of this government, it has commissioned 550 wi-fi facilities in as many stations… eliminated unmanned crossings. We aim to achieve the electrification of 27,000 km of tracks. This will call for optimization of costs. Railways have a small operating surplus," Sitharaman said.

However, what will remain a major headache of the railways is the revenue expenditure, which includes an estimated salary payout of Rs 92,993.07 crore, about Rs 6,000 crore more than last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Get post-Brexit budget done quickly, say 15 EU states

Beja Portugal, Feb 1 AFP EU countries need to reach a swift agreement on the blocs next budget after the loss of Britain and its hefty financial contribution, 15 member states agreed in Portugal Saturday. The Friends of Cohesion group of 17...

Iran to launch observation satellite in 'coming days'

Iran is preparing to launch a new scientific observation satellite in the coming days, the head of the countrys national space agency said on Saturday. Manufacture of the Zafar Victory in Farsi satellite began three years ago with the parti...

Redskins QB Smith 'lucky to be alive' after leg injury

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith says he is lucky to be alive and that amputation was considered due to the serious leg injury he suffered during a game on Nov. 18, 2018. Smith has been sidelined for the past 14-plus months after ...

Iraqi president names new PM, dividing protesters

Iraqs president named former communications minister Mohammad Allawi as the countrys new prime minister on Saturday after the 11th-hour consensus among political blocs, but the streets seemed divided on his nomination. Baghdad and the mainl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020