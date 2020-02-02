Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaheen Bagh firing: JNUSU condemns 'partisan attitude' of police, demands action to stop such attacks

After a man fired aerial shots at a protest site in Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) condemned the "partisan attitude" of the police and demanded urgent action to stop such attacks.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 04:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 04:33 IST
Shaheen Bagh firing: JNUSU condemns 'partisan attitude' of police, demands action to stop such attacks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After a man fired aerial shots at a protest site in Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) condemned the "partisan attitude" of the police and demanded urgent action to stop such attacks. "There are reports of another firing incident from Shaheen Bagh. A man has fired on the protestors in front of the police barricades. Before being taken into custody he allegedly chanted, 'Desh me sirf hinduon ki chalegi'. This is the second incident in a disturbing trend of targeting protestors through the use of incitement to violence," read a statement from JNUSU.

It further stated that the rally by BJP MP Anurag Thakur "exhorting the BJP-RSS supporters to take the law into their own hands has clearly not been an empty slogan." "BJP leaders from Kapil Mishra to Ajay Singh Bisht are repeatedly making anti-Muslim remarks which are being used as fodder for the intensification of violent and hate-filled campaign on the eve of elections. The police is clearly a collusive presence in these incidents at the behest of the government... The JNUSU condemns the partisan attitude of the police and demands urgent action to stop such attacks," it added.

JNUSU appealed to the student community to rally in support of Shaheen Bagh protestors, who have been staging demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month. The police have detained the man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, South-East.

Gujjar told the police that he was angry with the traffic blockade as his cousin's wedding is approaching and he had to run around a lot to make arrangements, police sources said. "The police personnel overpowered and detained him on the spot while he was firing in the air. He is being interrogated. He said that his name is Kapil. An FIR is being registered and further investigation is underway," Biswal said.

According to Delhi Police sources, Kapil has told the police that the protest at Shaheen Bagh caused traffic jams in the area. His cousin sister's wedding was coming up and he used to get stuck in traffic for hours while going to Lajpat Nagar to make arrangements. Hence, he took this step and fired shots in the air. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the United States and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people arriving from overseas who might need to be quarantined. The lat...

China's total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 304 as of end-Feb 1 - state TV

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, up by 45 from the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday, citing the countrys National Health Commission.All the new deaths were in ...

Uber suspends 240 accounts in Mexico to prevent coronavirus spreading

U.S. ride-hailing application Uber Technologies Inc. said on Saturday that it suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.The newly identified coron...

Tharoor terms Union Budget as 'sit-down India Budget'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, is a sit-down India Budget. I thought the speech was far too long. It was as long as a com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020