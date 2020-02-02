Woman suspected with coronavirus infection admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh

A woman suspected to be infected with coronavirus has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. The woman is being treated and is kept under observation. She had recently returned to the country from China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed 304 lives.

The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various cities around the world. The confirmed cases of coronavirus in China have now surged past 14,000. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China. Several countries including India have sped up the evacuation process after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis.

Earlier on Saturday, India evacuated 324 Indian nationals, including three minors and 211 students, from Wuhan in a special Air India flight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.