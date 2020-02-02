AI's 2nd flight lands in Delhi with 323 Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Air India evacuated 323 more Indians from Wuhan in China in its second special flight, which landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning. Earlier, a special Air India plane carrying 324 Indians landed in the national capital on Saturday.
Wuhan is the epicenter of outbreak of novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 300 people in China. An Air India spokesperson said at 9.45 am, "323 passengers were there in the second special flight, which landed at Delhi airport just now."
