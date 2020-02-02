Newborn girl found abandoned

A newborn girl was found abandoned outside a shop in suburban Kurla in the wee hours on January 30, police said on Sunday. The newborn was spotted by the shop owner on Thursday morning who informed the police, an official said, adding that she was rushed to a hospital in Kurla.

The official said a man, believed to a local resident, was captured on CCTV cameras keeping the girl on the steps of the shop before hurriedly leaving the spot. Senior Kurla police station inspector Dattatray Shinde said a case was registered under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of children under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person.

The girl is doing fine, he said. PTI ZA NSK NSK.

