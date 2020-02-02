Left Menu
Elephant calf rescued from well in Odisha

  PTI
  • |
  Berhampur
  • |
  Updated: 02-02-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  Created: 02-02-2020 18:27 IST
An elephant calf, that was stuck in a well, was rescued by forest officials and fire brigade personnel in Odishas Ganjam district on Sunday, a forest official said. The baby elephant was suspected to have got trapped in the well at Alarigada on Saturday night.

Villagers alerted forest officials after finding the elephant calf stuck in the well and the animal was rescued after a four-hour-long operation, the official said. "We had to dig a path near the well enabling the elephant calf to come out of it," said Divisional Forest Officer, Berhampur Amlan Nayak.

Once it was out of the well, the elephant disappeared into a forest, he said. A herd of 15 elephants was roaming in the area for the last few days in search of food..

