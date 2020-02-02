Former Nizamabad MP Narayana Reddy dies

Former Nizamabad MP and one of the protagonist of the Telangana statehood movement M Narayana Reddy died on Sunday after a brief illness at a private hospital. He was 89. He was to attend a civic felicitation programme on Sunday, Telangana minister Indrakaran Reddy said.

When everyone was waiting for him, the news about his demise came. What was meant to be a felicitation event turned into a condolence meet, Indrakaran Reddy said. Narayana Reddy was running several educational institutions in Nizamabad district.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death and issued instructions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange state funeral for the leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

