Cong constitutes manifesto panel for 2022 UP assembly polls

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has constituted a five-member manifesto committee for the 2022 assembly elections in the state. Confirming the development, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday said the committee will interact with poor people, farmers, women and youth in an effort to know their aspirations and problems.

"This is going to be a long process. The reactions registered by the committee will be kept in mind while preparing the manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections," he said. The committee comprises Manish Mishra, Atul Chaturvedi, Tanuj Punia, Pankaj Gupta and Manjoor Ali.

The committee members will also inform people about the welfare schemes the Congress wants to introduce for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.