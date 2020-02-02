Man enters active runway at Bhopal airport

A man on Sunday illegally entered the operational runway during flight movement at Bhopal airport, officials said.

They told ANI that the man entered the active runway when a SpiceJet flight was ready to take off for Udaipur.

He has been detained by security staff. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.