Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in UP's Shamli

A illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday and a man arrested, police said.

Eight pistols, two rifles, a small gun and 26 cartridges were seized along with Rs 1.6 lakh during raid on the unit at Nagla Rai village, they said.

Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaisval told reporters that Nazim was arrested during the raid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

