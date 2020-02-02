HIGHLIGHTS AT 2230 HRS

Following are the top stories at 2230 hrs:

TOP STORIES

DEL52 LDALL CORONAVIRUS Second coronavirus case in India; 323 more Indians and 7 Maldivians evacuated by air; No e-visa for travellers from China

New Delhi/Thiruvanathapuram: India on Sunday reported its second coronavirus case with another student who had returned to Kerala from Wuhan testing positive, while 323 more Indians and seven Maldivians were brought back by air from the Chinese city, epicentre of the outbreak, taking the number of evacuees to 654.

FGN32 CHINA-VIRUS-INDIA-LD VISA India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese nationals, foreigners residing in China

Beijing: India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 300 people, infected over 14,000 others and spread to 25 countries. By K J M Varma

LGD26 DL-HC-4THLD NIRBHAYA Centre cites Hyd vet gangrape-murder case, tells HC Nirbhaya case convicts 'not entitled' to more time

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday told the Delhi High Court that the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case are "not entitled" to any more time, as it cited the 2019 gangrape and murder of a Hyderabad vet in which the four accused were killed by police in an alleged encounter and asserted that the credibility of the judiciary and its own power to execute death sentence are at stake.

NATION

MDS12 KL-4THLD CORONAVIRUS India reports second coronavirus case from Kerala; condition of both patients stable

Alappuzha: India on Sunday reported a second case of novel coronavirus with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection.

DEL45 CORONAVIRUS-TRAVEL ADVISORY

Govt issues fresh advisory, says anyone with travel history of China since Jan 15 can be quarantined New Delhi: The government on Sunday issued a new travel advisory asking people to refrain from travelling to China in view of coronavirus outbreak in its Hubei province and said travellers on return from the neighbouring country could be quarantined.

DEL41 JK-NIA-LD DSP RAID

JK DSP case: NIA raids Sarpanch and OGWs houses in south Kashmir Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday morning carried out searches at five places, including that of a Sarpanch, in connection with a case in which a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while ferrying terrorists outside the valley, officials said here.

DEL39 CONG-SONIA

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for check up New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for check up after she complained of stomachache, sources said.

DEL43 OPPN-PAR-CAA

Oppn set to corner govt in Parliament over CAA, NPR and NRC New Delhi: Opposition parties on Monday are set to corner the government in Parliament on issues related to CAA, NPR and NRC, sources said.

DEL37 UP-3RDLD MAHASABHA

Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of Lucknow, four police personnel suspended Lucknow: A leader of a right wing Hindu outfit was shot dead on Sunday while he was out on a morning walk, barely a couple of kilometres away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital.

DEL35 DL-POLL-ADITYANATH

Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal felt pain when Article 370 was abrogated in J-K: Adityanath New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said when the provisions of Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

DEL29 BJP-BUDGET-CONG Govt has taken wide-ranging measures to boost economic growth: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday asserted that the government has initiated wide-ranging measures to kickstart the investment cycle and boost economic growth while maintaining fiscal discipline, as it hit back at the Congress over its criticism of the Union Budget 2020.

DEL27 DL-CONG-LD MANIFESTO Delhi polls: Cong promises unemployment allowance, cashback schemes, free electricity up to 300 units

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday promised to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month, cashback schemes for water and power consumers and challenge the contentious CAA in the Supreme Court if voted to power in Delhi.

MDS6 TL-CITIZENSHIP-OWAISI Owaisi hints at 'jail bharo' over slapping of cases on Modi critics

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday condemned the sedition charges against a school headmistress and a student's mother in Karnataka for their alleged involvement in staging a drama on CAA and NRC, and hinted at a jail bharo programme over filing of cases against Prime Minister Narendra Modi critics.

LEGAL

LGD24 DL-HC-NIRBHAYA-CONVICTS

Nirbhaya case convicts claim in HC they cannot be executed separately New Delhi: The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case on Sunday contended in the Delhi High Court that since they were sentenced to death by a common order, they have to be executed together and cannot be "singled out".

LGD25 SC-SABARIMALA

Nine-judge SC bench to frame issues related to discrimination against women in religions on Monday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to frame issues for deliberation regarding discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala temple, on Monday.

FOREIGN

FGN37 MALDIVES-INDIA-VIRUS Maldives thanks India for evacuating its seven citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Male: Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Sunday thanked India for expeditiously evacuating seven Maldivians from Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, saying it was an example of the "outstanding" friendship and camaraderie between the two countries.

FGN31 CHINA-VIRUS-MINISTRY

Chinese FM shifts media briefings online as Coronavirus death toll crosses 300 Beijing: As the coronavirus outbreak turns virulent in China with the death toll crossing over 300, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday announced that it will hold its daily media briefings online. By K J M Varma

BUSINESS

DEL40 BIZ-BUD-LIC-LD LISTING

LIC public offer likely in 2nd half of FY21, says Finance Secy New Delhi: Listing of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) may be done in the second half of the next financial year, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday.

